Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2022
Highlights
Vince Whaley's bunker escape leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Vince Whaley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Vince Whaley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 103rd at 2 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Whaley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Whaley at 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Whaley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.
Whaley missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
