  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Viktor Hovland in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland makes 13-foot birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland sinks a 13-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland makes 13-foot birdie on the par-3 4th hole.