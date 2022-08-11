Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Viktor Hovland in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hovland finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Viktor Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hovland's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.