-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Viktor Hovland in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2022
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland sinks a 13-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland makes 13-foot birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hovland finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Viktor Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hovland's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
-
-