Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Tyrrell Hatton's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hatton had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Hatton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.