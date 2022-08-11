-
Tyler Duncan shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
August 11, 2022
Highlights
Tyler Duncan plays out of bunker to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 77th at even par; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Duncan's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Duncan chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Duncan's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
