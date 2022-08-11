Tyler Duncan shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 77th at even par; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Duncan's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Duncan chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Duncan's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.