Troy Merritt putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Troy Merritt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns, Taylor Pendrith, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 8th at 4 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Troy Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Troy Merritt at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.