  • Troy Merritt putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Troy Merritt makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt holes 13-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Troy Merritt makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.