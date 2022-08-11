-
Trey Mullinax shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Trey Mullinax holes out from 57 feet for eagle at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Troy Merritt, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Taylor Pendrith, and Cam Davis; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Wise, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Mullinax's 87 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mullinax had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Mullinax's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Mullinax chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.
