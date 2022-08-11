  • Trey Mullinax shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax holes out from 57 feet for eagle at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.