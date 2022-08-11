Trey Mullinax shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Troy Merritt, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Taylor Pendrith, and Cam Davis; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Wise, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Mullinax's 87 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mullinax had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mullinax's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Mullinax chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.