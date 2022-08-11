Tony Finau shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with J.T. Poston; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Finau's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Finau had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Finau's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.