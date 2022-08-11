  • Tony Finau shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau throws a dart at flagstick to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.