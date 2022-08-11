Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tom Hoge hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoge had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoge's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.