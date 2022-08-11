  • Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge plays out of bunker for tap-in birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.