Taylor Pendrith shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Pendrith had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pendrith's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Pendrith had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 4 under for the round.