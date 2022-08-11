Taylor Moore shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns, Taylor Pendrith, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 8th at 4 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Moore had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Moore's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Moore's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.