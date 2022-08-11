Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 77th at even par; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Im's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Im hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Im chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.