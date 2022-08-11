Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 103rd at 2 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cink's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Cink hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.