Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2022
Highlights
Stephan Jaeger converts birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jaeger at 1 over for the round.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
Jaeger missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
