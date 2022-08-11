Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jaeger at 1 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

Jaeger missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.