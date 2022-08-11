Si Woo Kim shoots 8-under 62 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 176 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim sank his approach from 168 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kim to 8 under for the round.