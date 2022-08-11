Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Shane Lowry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lowry's 158 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.