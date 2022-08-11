Strong putting brings Sepp Straka a 6-under 64 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Straka finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Straka had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Straka's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.