Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz escapes bunker to set up birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
