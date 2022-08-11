Seamus Power shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Seamus Power hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Power hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Power chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Power had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.