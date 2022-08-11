Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler tee shot went 185 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.