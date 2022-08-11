-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler chips it tight to yield birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler tee shot went 185 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
