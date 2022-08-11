Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.