Scott Piercy shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Sam Burns, Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Piercy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Piercy's 70 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Piercy hit his 276 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.