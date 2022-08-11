Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Sam Burns, Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.