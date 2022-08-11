Sam Burns putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Martin Laird, and Tyrrell Hatton; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Sam Burns had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Burns chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Burns's 199 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Burns's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.