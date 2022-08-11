-
-
Sahith Theegala putts himself to a 7-under 63 in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2022
-
Highlights
Sahith Theegala sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day in 3rd at 7 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Sahith Theegala's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Theegala's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 7 under for the round.
-
-