Sahith Theegala putts himself to a 7-under 63 in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day in 3rd at 7 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Sahith Theegala's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Theegala's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 7 under for the round.