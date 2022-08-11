Ryan Palmer shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Palmer hit an approach shot from 275 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Palmer's tee shot went 200 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Palmer's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Palmer hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.