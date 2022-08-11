-
Ryan Brehm shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Brehm plays out of bunker to set up birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ryan Brehm makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Brehm hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Brehm's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, Brehm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
Brehm had a fantastic chip-in on the 196-yard par-3 fourth. His his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Brehm his second shot went 22 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
