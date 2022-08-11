Ryan Brehm shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Brehm hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Brehm's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, Brehm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm had a fantastic chip-in on the 196-yard par-3 fourth. His his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Brehm his second shot went 22 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.