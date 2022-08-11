Russell Knox putts himself to an even-par first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his round tied for 74th at even par; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Jason Day, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the par-5 16th, Russell Knox chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Knox's 100 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Knox's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.