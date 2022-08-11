Russell Henley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Henley finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Russell Henley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even for the round.

Henley tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Henley's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.