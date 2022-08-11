Rory McIlroy finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 77th at even par; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 579-yard par-5 third, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McIlroy's 167 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, McIlroy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McIlroy's 192 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.