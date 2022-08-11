  • Rory McIlroy finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy's tight approach yields birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.