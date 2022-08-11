-
Robert Streb putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb's tight wedge leads to birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Robert Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robert Streb to 1 over for the round.
Streb missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Streb's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Streb hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Streb hit his 104 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 under for the round.
