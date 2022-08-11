Rickie Fowler shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Lee Hodges, and Tyrrell Hatton; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Fowler's 157 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Fowler's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Fowler's tee shot went 161 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Fowler had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.