Peter Malnati putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Jason Day, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Malnati's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Malnati's 114 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.