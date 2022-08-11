Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Kizzire at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kizzire's 187 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.