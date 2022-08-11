Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 77th at even par; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Rodgers chipped in his fourth shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at even-par for the round.