Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Cantlay's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cantlay had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Cantlay had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.