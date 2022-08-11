  • Nick Watney shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Watney makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney rolls in birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Watney makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.