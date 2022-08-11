Nick Watney shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Watney hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Watney hit his 86 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Watney hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Watney hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 1 under for the round.