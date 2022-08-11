Nick Taylor shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 118th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 163 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.