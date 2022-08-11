Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mito Pereira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Pereira's 161 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Pereira had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Pereira's 103 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 3 under for the round.