Michael Thompson putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Michael Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Michael Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 5 under for the round.