Max McGreevy comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Max McGreevy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McGreevy finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Max McGreevy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Max McGreevy at 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, McGreevy had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

McGreevy hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 579-yard par-5 third. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

McGreevy missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 under for the round.