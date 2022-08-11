Max Homa shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

Homa hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Homa's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Homa hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.