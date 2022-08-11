  • Max Homa shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa drains a 31-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.