Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, McNealy had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, McNealy hit his 78 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 215 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 171-yard par-3 eighth. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McNealy's 176 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.