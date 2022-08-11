Matthias Schwab rebounds from poor front in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Schwab finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Matthias Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schwab's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.