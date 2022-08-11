Matthew NeSmith rebounds from poor front in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. NeSmith finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Wise, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Lee Hodges, Marc Leishman, Trey Mullinax, Keegan Bradley, Taylor Pendrith, and Cam Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

NeSmith got a double bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.