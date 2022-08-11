-
Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar's crafty play leads to birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kuchar's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
