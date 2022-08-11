Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kuchar's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.