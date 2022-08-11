Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.