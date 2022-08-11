Martin Laird shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Sam Burns, Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Laird got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Laird's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Laird chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Laird had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Laird's 188 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Laird hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Laird chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.