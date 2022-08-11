-
Martin Laird shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird holes out from bunker for eagle at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Martin Laird makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Sam Burns, Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Laird got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Laird's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Laird chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Laird had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Laird's 188 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Laird hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Laird chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
