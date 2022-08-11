Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Jason Day, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.