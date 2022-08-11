Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns, Taylor Pendrith, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Leishman's 147 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Leishman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Leishman had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 2 and had a three-putt bogey, bringing Leishman to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.