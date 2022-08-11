-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2022
-
Highlights
Marc Leishman converts chip from rough for birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns, Taylor Pendrith, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Leishman's 147 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Leishman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Leishman had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 2 and had a three-putt bogey, bringing Leishman to 4 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
-
-