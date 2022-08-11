Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Hughes's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hughes's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.